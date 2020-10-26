Onondaga County extends weekend early voting hours

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the high turnout of people who wanted to vote early, the Onondaga County Board of Elections has extended early voting hours for the upcoming weekend.

Voters in Onondaga County will now be able to visit the polls between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, and Sunday, November 1. Originally polls opened at 10 a.m.

Early voting locations in Onondaga County are listed below:

Camillus Fire Station (rear entrance)
5801 Newport Road
Camillus, N.Y. 13031

Clay Town Hall Courtroom (rear entrance)
4401 Route 31
Clay, N.Y.  13041

DeWitt Town Hall Courtroom
5400 Butternut Drive
East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057 

LaFayette Fire Station #1 (rear entrance)
2444 Route 11 South
LaFayette, N.Y. 13084

Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park
2300 Grant Boulevard
Syracuse, N.Y. 13208

Syracuse Community Connection
Southwest Community Center
401-425 South Avenue
Syracuse, N.Y. 13204

