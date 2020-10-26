Onondaga County extends weekend early voting hours

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the high turnout of people who wanted to vote early, the Onondaga County Board of Elections has extended early voting hours for the upcoming weekend.

Voters in Onondaga County will now be able to visit the polls between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, and Sunday, November 1. Originally polls opened at 10 a.m.

Early voting locations in Onondaga County are listed below: