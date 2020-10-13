Onondaga County nearing record for number of registered voters

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There has been a big jump nationwide in people registering to vote and voting by mail this year, and that same trend is seen in Onondaga County, where their number of registered voters is nearing record-breaking numbers.

The county Board of Elections posted Monday that more than 304,000 people are registered, and nearly 19,000 absentee ballots have already been returned.

Partisan Breakdowns



Absentee applications

Dem 28446

Rep 11530

N/E 12072

3rd 3240



Ballots returned

Dem 10664

Rep 3804

N/E 3446

3rd 1053



Voter Reg

Dem 117227

Rep 84131

N/E 80076

3rd 23039 — Dustin M. Czarny (@DustinCzarny) October 12, 2020

County Democratic Elections Comissioner Dustin Czarny tweeted that means that the county is fewer than 3,000 registrations away from the 2004 record, and only about 7,000 absentees away from breaking the June presidential primary record.

There have been around 55,000 absentee ballot requests so far this year in Onondaga County.

You still have two weeks to mail in your absentee ballot application, and up until Election Day to hand in your absentee ballot in-person.

