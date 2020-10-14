Onondaga County on the verge of having record number of registered voters

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is on the verge of a new record. The number of registered voters has reached more than 300,000 and is still climbing as paperwork is processed.

There has been a big jump nationwide in people registering to vote and voting by mail this year. That same trend is being seen in Onondaga County, where the number of registered voters will break a record this year.

Right now, the number is right around 305,000. The record from 2004 is 306,000 registered voters.

“It is amazing that we are even getting close to that because law changes that were put in place in 2004 dramatically reduced the number of people on the books that we would take off because of the mail checks every year,” said Onondaga County Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny.

We are working 12 hour days — also Saturdays and Sundays — and we have 10 extra people on top of our staff we have with us. Michele Sardo — Onondaga County Elections Commissioner

Nearly 19,000 absentee ballots have already been returned. Onondaga County is only about 7,000 absentee ballots away from breaking the June Presidential Primary record.

You still have two weeks to mail in your absentee ballot applications and up until Election Day to hand in your absentee ballot in-person.