Onondaga County sets new record for registered voters and absentee ballots

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Board of Elections is counting a record number of registered voters and absentee ballots submitted, with 18 days left until the election.
As of 2:30 p.m. on Friday, more than 26,000 absentee ballots have been received.
Onondaga County also broke the record of registered voters, with the number being 306,934 voters on Friday afternoon.
