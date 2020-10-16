Onondaga County sets new record for registered voters and absentee ballots

This photo made on Oct. 6, 2020, in Westerville, Ohio, shows Ohio absentee ballots. Two voters registered at the same address in the Columbus suburb of Westerville, Ohio, were mailed these differing absentee ballots for the 2020 general election, with one of the ballots listing candidates from a different congressional district. (AP Photo/Kantele Franko)

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Board of Elections is counting a record number of registered voters and absentee ballots submitted, with 18 days left until the election.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Friday, more than 26,000 absentee ballots have been received.

Onondaga County also broke the record of registered voters, with the number being 306,934 voters on Friday afternoon.