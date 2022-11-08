FILE – “I Voted” stickers are displayed at a polling place in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — So far, a total of 82,742 votes have been processed on Election Day, as of 4 p.m. according to the Onondaga County Board of Elections.

The BOE says from 2-3 p.m., 7,668 votes have been processed and 9,266 have been processed from 3-4 p.m.

Absentee ballots are what New York calls “mail-in ballots” and for the first time ever, ballots that were received by this weekend have been canvassed in advance.

Below are the numbers of absentee ballots counted so far in New York.

Onondaga County (Countywide)

Absentees Returned and Included in Tonight’s Results: 10,001

Absentees Returned To Be Counted Later: 319

Additional Absentees Possibly Returned By Next Tuesday: 4,244

As long as absentee ballots are postmarked by Tuesday, November 8, they will count and will be accepted in the mail by next Tuesday.

According to Onondaga County Board of Elections Dustin Czarny, the average wait time at the polls in Onondaga County is just under two minutes as of 2 p.m.

He says some larger sites are likely to have longer wait times.

Take a look at the historical voter turnout over the years.

Onondaga County’s historical voter turnout

2022 – 197,994 16.93% (August Primary)

2021 – 65,453 total voters, 12.68%

2020 – 113,2000 total voters, 32.80% (Presidential Election)

2019 – 38,163 total voters, 13.19%

2018 – 108,062 total voters, 24.01% (Midterm Election)

2017 – 38,229 total voters, 22.69%

2016 – 180,427 total voters, 41.56% (Presidential Election)

