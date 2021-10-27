Opposing sides of redistricting debate unveil first drafts of Onondaga County legislative maps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time, the people charged with redrawing the boundaries of Onondaga County’s legislative districts presented versions of new maps – one from the Democrats, another from the Republicans. Democratic Elections Commissioner for the County, Dustin Czarny has a seat on the commission.

“We keep the villages in the same legislative district rather than dividing them as has been done in North Syracuse and Baldwinsville in the old map,” Czarny explained.

On the Republican side, the group’s chairman, attorney Kevin Hulslander.

“We believe it’s a fair map,” Hulslander explained. “We believe it brings people together. That it brings communities together.”

A process that’s supposed to be data-driven, has become contentious this year. And did not calm during this meeting.

The Republicans claiming the Democrat’s maps are too political

“Our job to look at where the population has grown and make sure one person, one vote counts. That’s what we’ve done with our maps. I don’t believe Dustin has done the same,” Hulslander said.

“When they say accomodated the northern suburbs, they didn’t. What they accommodated was gerrymandering the Democratic suburbs,” Czarny said.

While both sides defended their maps, they did find some common ground. Both sides assigned six legislators to Syracuse and both kept entire villages within legislative districts.

You can review the maps on the legislature’s website: http://www.ongov.net/legislature/ReapportionmentCommission.html

