Greg Oakes will stay Oswego County District Attorney after conceding county judge race

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Armen Nazarian is the apparent winner in the Republican and Conservative primaries for Oswego County Judge.
Nazarian, a Schroppel Town Justice, leads opponent Gregory Oakes by more than 20% of the vote.
Oakes is the current Oswego County District Attorney.
Because there is no Democrat running in November, Nazarian is poised to be guaranteed victory in the general election.
Late Tuesday, Oakes released a statement on his campaign’s Facebook page.
“Results are in: I have lost both the Republican and Conservative primaries. While I’m disappointed by the outcome, I appreciate the support that I received. Thank you to everyone who helped and cheered me on. I will continue to fight for justice in my role as District Attorney. Tonight’s results won’t deter my commitment to public service and doing the right thing. If anything, this has strengthened my resolve.”Greg Oakes, (R/C) Candidate for Oswego County Judge