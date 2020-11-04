Over 221K people have voted in Onondaga County this year

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Onondaga County Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny, over 221,000 people have voted in the county.
Czarny said that this is a new “modern record” for raw voter turnout.
The polls close tonight at 9 p.m.
