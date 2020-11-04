Over 221K people have voted in Onondaga County this year

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Onondaga County Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny, over 221,000 people have voted in the county.

Czarny said that this is a new “modern record” for raw voter turnout.

The polls close tonight at 9 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected