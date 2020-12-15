Partial recount continues in NY 22

(WSYR-TV) — The partial recount of votes in the 22nd Congressional District race continues on Tuesday.
On Monday, Oswego and Madison Counties finished all the work they needed to get done, according to the judge’s order.
Madison County has about 345 ballots for Judge Scott DelConte to rule on when all eight counties go back before the judge virtually on Friday.
Our latest count shows Republican challenger Claudia Tenney with a 12 vote lead over Democratic incumbent Anthony Brindisi.
