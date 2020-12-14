Partial recount in 22nd Congressional District begins Monday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The partial recount of votes in the 22nd Congressional District race will begin on Monday.

According to the New York Times, the House of Representatives will be sending envoys to observe. The scheduled meetings on Monday are in Oswego, Madison, and Herkimer counties, where they will be correcting ballots and recounting some.

News Channel 9’s latest count shows Republican candidate Claudia Tenney having a 12 ballot lead over Democrat incumbent Anthony Brindisi.