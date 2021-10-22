Photo of Onondaga County Legislature Chairman being used on Twitter profile of another political party leader

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Chairman of the Onondaga County Legislature, Legislator Dave Knapp, says a leader of another political party with the same first and last name is “imitating” him on Twitter.

A review of the Twitter account “@DavidHKnapp” late Friday morning shows a profile picture of Chairman Dave Knapp, but Knapp says he doesn’t have a Twitter account.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Chairman Knapp says, “Imitating me on Twitter or over-the-top negative mailers I don’t think does anybody any good, especially not the voter.”

Direct messages with the account’s owner confirm it’s another David Knapp, the chairman of the Onondaga County Working Families Party. He wrote “no comment” when asked why he was using a photo of another David Knapp or if the practice was unethical.

The Working Families Party’s David Knapp added: “I think a more pertinent story to the voters in Onondaga County would be about the deceptive practices of the majority in our legislature, who have sought to disenfranchise voters through gerrymandering and limiting public discussion on redistricting.”

After the questioning, the Twitter account’s profile picture was changed to depict the old Onondaga County Courthouse which houses the Onondaga County Legislative Chambers.

The Working Families Party formally endorsed Chairman Knapp’s legislative opponent in District 12, Sunny Aslam.

Twitter has a policy against impersonation, which reads: “Twitter accounts that pose as another person, brand, or organization in a confusing or deceptive manner may be permanently suspended under Twitter’s impersonation policy.”