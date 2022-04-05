ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Candidates for this election year must submit a designating petition before April 7 in order to be on the ballot for the primary.

“The process of what is going on right now is what’s called a designating petition, that’s for the official parties of the state— that’s for Republican, Democrat, Conservative and Working families,” explained John Conklin, Director of Public Information for the New York State Board of Elections.

Conklin said up to 80 petitions have been filed so far, but it will take a few weeks to determine who exactly will be on the ballot.

Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin do not have to submit petitions since they won their party’s nomination.

New York State Republican Committee Chair, Nick Langworthy, weighed in on upcoming Republican primaries.

“I don’t know so much how all of the primaries will line up because you have to see who actually submits petitions, but I do think we have a vibrancy, an excitement, and an enthusiasm that we haven’t seen in probably decades,” explained Langworthy.

Capitol Correspondent, Jamie DeLine, reached out to the New York State Democratic Chairman, but was unable to get a comment.



Those who want to run for office, but are not seeking a nomination from an official party, can do so.

“You can essentially create your own party and submit a petition, but the number of signatures required for that process is much higher,” explained Conklin. “For example– if you submit a designated petition for governor, you need 15,000 signatures State wide. If you submit an independent nominating petition for governor, you need 45,000 signatures statewide.”

Signature collection for an independent nominating petition begins April 19th and goes until May 24th.

Because of an ongoing court battle over redistricting maps, the primary for Congress, Senate, and Assembly could be held in August instead of June.