Pres. Trump, Biden appeal to last-minute voters in dueling Florida rallies

TAMPA (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held dueling campaign events in Florida Thursday with just five days until Election Day.
Florida, with its 29 electoral votes, is a major prize in Tuesday’s election. More than 76 million ballots have been cast early, according to the University of Florida’s U.S. Elections Project.
The president held an outdoor rally in Tampa at 1:30 p.m. (ET) with Biden holding a drive-in rally in Broward County at the same time.
Biden appeared in Tampa at a drive-in rally just hours after Trump, but the event ended shortly after it began due to a strong line of storms moving through. Trump was scheduled to travel to Fayetteville, North Carolina but that was canceled due to bad weather as well.
