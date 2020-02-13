President Trump endorses Claudia Tenney for 22nd District

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — President Trump is throwing his support behind 22nd District republican congressional candidate Claudia Tenney.

In a tweet, the President says she’s strong on crime, borders and cutting taxes.

Tenney is running to reclaim the seat she lost to Anthony Brindisi in 2018.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Happy Valentine’s Day from NewsChannel 9!

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected