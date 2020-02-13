President Trump endorses Claudia Tenney for 22nd District

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — President Trump is throwing his support behind 22nd District republican congressional candidate Claudia Tenney.
In a tweet, the President says she’s strong on crime, borders and cutting taxes.
Tenney is running to reclaim the seat she lost to Anthony Brindisi in 2018.
