President Trump endorses Claudia Tenney for 22nd District

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — President Trump is throwing his support behind 22nd District republican congressional candidate Claudia Tenney.

In a tweet, the President says she’s strong on crime, borders and cutting taxes.

Tenney is running to reclaim the seat she lost to Anthony Brindisi in 2018.

.@ClaudiaTenney is a fantastic candidate running in New York, where she was a Great member of Congress. She is Strong on Crime, Borders, Cutting Taxes, your #2A, and she Loves our Military and Vets. Claudia has my Complete and Total Endorsement! https://t.co/pU36bNWR3t — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

