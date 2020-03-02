Presidential candidates prepare ahead of Super Tuesday

UNITED STATES (ABC News) — Overnight, Pete Buttigieg dropped out.

“The path has narrowed to a close, for our candidacy, if not for our cause,” Buttigieg said.

After strong finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, the former South bend mayor struggled to win over minority voters, finishing fourth in South Carolina on Saturday.

The candidates remaining have one day left to make their case before 14 states go to the polls on Tuesday.

Fresh off his commanding win in South Carolina, former Vice President Joe Biden tells ABC’s Eva Pilgrim that he’s taking nothing for granted.

“So do you think you can win on Super Tuesday?” Pilgrim asked.

Biden responded, “I don’t know that I can win Super Tuesday, but I think that I’ll be viable coming out of Super Tuesday, and then you have states that I think I’ll do very, very well in, like Florida and Georgia, and some other states as well.”

In Selma, Alabama, Biden, along with Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, marked the anniversary of the Bloody Sunday violence of 1965 when demonstrators were beaten during a voting-rights march.

Congressman John Lewis, who was injured in the march and is now fighting pancreatic cancer, made a surprise appearance.

Monday morning, Joe Biden is facing an uphill climb against delegate leader Bernie Sanders, who’s spent far more money in Super Tuesday’s delegate-rich states like California and Texas, where he leads in the polls.

In Minneapolis on Sunday night, Senator Klobuchar was forced to cancel a rally in her home state after protesters chanting “black lives matter” took over the stage, shouting, demanding she drop out.

The wildcard on Tuesday is billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who’s on the ballot for the first time. The former New York mayor has faced criticism for his record on race relations. In Alabama on Sunday, some churchgoers turned their backs on him, but Bloomberg says he’s in the race for the long haul.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9