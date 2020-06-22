Primary Day set for Tuesday in New York State

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) Tuesday is Primary Day in New York State. Joe Biden already has clinched the Democratic presidential nomination with more than 2,100 delegates. The big races that NewsChannel 9 is following in Central New York are for the 22nd and the 24th Congressional district seats, and the 126th Assembly district.

In the 24th Congressional district Democratic primary, Francis Conole, who is the party-backed candidate, is running against Dana Balter. That winner faces incumbent Republican John Katko.

In the 22nd Congressional district Republican primary, party-backed Claudia Tenney is facing George Phillips. The winner if that race faces incumbent Anthony Brindisi.

In the 126th Assembly district, republicans are choosing between retired Army colonel John Lemondes of LaFayette and LaFayette Town Supervisor Danny Fitzpatrick. That seat opened up this year with the retirement of Gary Finch.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Normally they open at noon for a primary. Early voting for the primary, both in-person and through mail-in absentee ballots, ended this weekend.

Since there were unprecedented circumstances led to many more absentee ballots being sent out this year, it may take longer to get the final results of the votes.

There are several other primary races, including in the State Assembly, Tompkins County District Attorney and judge races.