Public will notice several changes to polling places for early voting

(WSYR-TV) — As soon as voters head to a polling place in Onondaga County, they’ll notice a few differences. Nobody’s allowed in without a mask, but if you forget one, they do have extras on hand.

“You’re going to see the six-foot distance markers on the floor where you have to wait,” said Michele Sardo, Onondaga County elections commissioner. “And then the inspector will call them in.”

When voters come in, they will have to sign in on a polling pad using a pen to touch the screen. This is wiped off in between voters.

“And then we have all the double booths blocked off so they’re six feet apart,” said Sardo. “Where in the previous elections you would see them all used.”

Small changes some voters don’t mind working with as the chance to vote in person is more important to them.

“We’ve been trained pretty well the past month or two,” said Bob Barth, a voter in Syracuse. “So, that’s no problem.”

For those who don’t want to leave their homes, there are options to mail or email an absentee application up until June 16. 16,000 people have already taken advantage of this in Onondaga County.

After that, absentees will be accepted in person until the day before Primary Day.

“You don’t usually see this with the Primary,” said Sardo. “We’ll see a couple thousand in a regular Primary. But this year, it’s high volume, it’s tripled.”

Whether voting in person or through the mail, the Board of Elections wants people to know they are doing what they can to make both options safe and accessible.