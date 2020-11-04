Rachel May and Sam Rodgers neck and neck in race for 53rd Senate District

(WSYR-TV) — Democrat Rachel May and Republican Sam Rodgers are neck and neck in the race for the 53rd Senate District.

As of 12:16 a.m. on Wednesday, May has 46,794 votes and Rodgers has 46,658 votes with 96% reporting.

Just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Rodgers released a statement:

“The outpouring of support from both sides of the political aisle district-wide has shown that this race is far from over. With a strong showing in early and in-person voting, we are looking forward to absentee voters’ voices being heard.” “There were well over 20,000 absentee ballots sent out across the district,” said Ryan Frantzis, Rodgers’ campaign manager. “Seeing strong support across party lines so far, we expect to see an influx of votes for Sam Rodgers once all the ballots are counted.” “I am thankful to all of the voters in this district,” Rodgers concluded. “Whether you voted for me or against me, this election was hard fought and I am confident that we will continue to defend Central New York together.”

The 53rd Senate District covers the following counties:

Madison County

Part of Oneida County

Part of Onondaga County

It includes the Towns of Cicero, Fabius, LaFayette, Pompey, Salina, Tully and parts of the City of Syracuse.

The Towns of Augusta and Kirkland in Oneida County are also included.