Rain didn’t deter voters from waiting as 1st weekday of early voting gets better turnout than the weekend days

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first weekend of early voting had impressive vote totals, but Monday’s turnout was even more surprising considering it was a rainy workday.

The lines people posted on social media Saturday and Sunday were again the case on Monday at Onondaga County’s three busiest early voting sites: Clay Town Hall, DeWitt Town Hall and the Camillus Fire Station.

The lines inspired the Onondaga County Board of Elections to expand voting hours next Saturday and Sunday. The polls will open at 8 a.m. instead of 10 a.m.

People who get in line before the time the polls are supposed to close will be eligible to cast their ballot before the poll workers leave.

Onondaga County Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny suspects more people chose to vote in person than expected, as only 65,000 absentees have been requested of the 100,000 expected.

In Oswego, Cayuga, Madison, Cortland and Tompkins Counties, more people voted Monday than on either Saturday or Sunday.

NewsChannel 9 has tabulated vote totals for each day from each county’s board of elections:

