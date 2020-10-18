Record number of people are registered to vote in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “Unprecedented” seems to be the word of the year in 2020, and an unprecedented amount of people are now registered to vote in Onondaga County.
According to the Onondaga County Board of Elections, 308,116 people have registered to vote within the county, which is the most ever before an election. The board of elections also says they still have about 2,800 registration forms to process, which will only add to the record.
The Onondaga County Board of Elections have received 28,509 absentee ballots so far, which is also a record for the county.
Unfortunately, the deadline to register has passed, but there’s still time to vote via an absentee ballot if you are already registered.
Important Voting Dates in New York:
- Deadline to register: Oct. 9
- Deadline to Request Absentee Ballot: Oct. 27, but recommended before Oct. 21
- Early Voting Period: Oct. 24 through Nov. 1
- Deadline to send in Absentee Ballot: Must be postmarked by Nov. 3
- Election Day: Nov. 3
For more information on the 2020 elections, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse Hancock International Airport needs your input to improve their travel options by Monday
- WATCH: 53rd State Senate Debate
- Enter the costume contest at Destiny U.S.A. for a chance to win a $500 gift card
- Here’s how you can cash in on your old iPhone
- WATCH: 50th State Senate Debate
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App