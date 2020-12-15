Rep. John Katko speaks out on presidential election

(WSYR-TV) — Even with more Republicans in Congress finally acknowledging President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory, some members of the GOP still aren’t.

On Tuesday, John Katko was asked about members of his party who still won’t accept the election results, with Biden about a month away from being our next president.

Katko said the following:

“What you know and what you can prove are two different things. They may think that there is fraud, but you have to be able to prove it and they haven’t been able to prove it. And the Electoral College has spoken, so unless and until such time comes where there’s hard evidence that is going to sustain something in a court of law, it’s time to move on and recognize that President Biden won.”