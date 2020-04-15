Rep. Katko: Democratic nominee ‘not the Joe Biden I knew,’ has ‘lost his fastball’

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Republican Congressman John Katko did not hold back his criticisms of Joe Biden when asked about the Democratic Party’s now-presumptive nominee for president of the United States.

Katko said, “He’s a fine man and he’s a good guy. To some extent, I think he’s lost his fastball a little bit too, and I’m a little concerned about that.”

During Katko’s first term in office, he and his son developed a friendly relationship with then-Vice President Biden, which was on full display when Biden spoke at Syracuse University in November of 2015.

Biden said, “I found a new friend, a Republican, your new congressman, Congressman Katko. By the way, he has a great family. Your son with you today? Alright, I want to see him.”

Katko’s remarks struck a less-friendly tone Wednesday on a video conference call with reporters.

When asked about their past relationship in the context of this year’s presidential race, Katko told NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan: “The Joe Biden that’s running now is not the Joe Biden I knew. for several reasons, I think the biggest reason is he was pulled way too far to the left just to get the nomination. And I’m very concerned about that.”

Katko, who endorsed President Donald Trump for reelection in January, says his concerns are rooted in Biden’s apparent “pull to the left.”

The three-term representative specifically identified having problems with Biden’s positions on medicare and student loans.

Katko said, “It’s really not so much him as it is the Democratic Party — has gone very far left in the last few years. John F. Kennedy would be firmly in the Republican Party right now with how far left the Democratic Party has gone.”

Katko added a point of fairness, admitting, “Ronald Reagan would be considered moderate today too, by Republican standards.”

When Kakto first ran for office in 2014, Biden traveled to Syracuse to campaign for his Democratic opponent, then-incumbent Dan Maffei.