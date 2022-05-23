ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday a special election to fill the congressional vacancy in the 19th district, but still hasn’t set a date for a special election to fill the vacancy in the 23 district caused by the resignation of Congressman Tom Reed.

A spokesperson for the state tells NewsChannel 9: “The Department of State has not yet received a letter from Congressman Reed that complies with the requirements of Public Officers Law Section 31.”

That New York State law requires House members resign to the state’s Secretary of State

A spokesperson for Congressman Reed’s former office responds: “We are in communications with the Governor’s office and are cooperating with them to get this issue worked out.”

Reed announced his resignation on the House floor on May 10, effective that day. His office’s official website hosted by the federal government lists the seat as vacant.

A special election could give areas of the 23rd district five elections this year, three this summer. Holding the special election on the same day as the second primary could pose its own logistical challenges for the Boards of Elections.