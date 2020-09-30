Rep. Reed, Tracy Mitrano respond to Tuesday’s Presidential Debate

(WETM/NEXSTAR) – Republican Congressman Tom Reed and Democrat Tracy Mitrano, who is challenging Rep. Reed for his Congressional seat this November, are reacting to Tuesday night’s Presidential Debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

It was a disappointment. The way the president handled himself demonstrates once again that he is unfit for that office. I liked the way Vice President Biden addressed the public by looking into the camera. I hope the next two debates will be more illuminating about the issues that voters care about most: healthcare, jobs and infrastructure.” Tracy Mitrano

In January Congressman Tom Reed was named an Honorary Chair of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in New York.

“We join with the growing, silent majority of America that feels what we saw last night is not the kind of debate and rhetoric the country needs right now. As a proud Republican, I am more committed than ever to the work we are doing in the Problem Solvers Caucus to break the gridlock and restore a level of mutual respect between both parties. If we can start engaging with each other with respectfully, we can have the real, substantive policy debates that the American people deserve and better serve the country.” Rep. Tom Reed

The Commission on Presidential Debates says it’s adding new “tools to maintain order” to the upcoming debates following the Tuesday’s chaotic debate.

The nonpartisan commission has organized every general election presidential debate since 1988. The commission posted the following statement on its website:

“The Commission on Presidential Debates sponsors televised debates for the benefit of the American electorate. Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues. The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly. The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.” THE COMMISSION ON PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES

The commission did not specify what changes it would make, but the Associated Press reports one possibility being discussed is to give the moderator the ability to cut off the microphone of one of the debate participants while his opponent is talking — that’s according to a person familiar with the deliberations who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The next presidential debate is a town hall format scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami.