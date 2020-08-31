Residents need to register by Friday to vote in select Madison County Village Elections

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Registration to vote in the Canastota, Chittenango, Earlville, Cazenovia, Hamilton, or Morrisville village elections in Madison County ends this Friday, Sept. 4.

The Madison County Board of Elections says registration forms are available by calling 315-366-2231 or can be downloaded by visiting MadisonCounty.NY.gov/BOE. Forms are also available at post offices, libraries, and town, city, and village clerk offices.

Absentee ballots are available by calling the Madison County BOE or visiting their website. Voters can also make an appointment to fill out an application and vote in person. All absentee ballots must be received no later than 9 p.m. at the Board of Elections on Sept. 15.

The village elections will be held on Sept. 15. For more information and to view sample ballots visit MadisonCounty.NY.gov/BOE.