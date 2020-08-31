WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Registration to vote in the Canastota, Chittenango, Earlville, Cazenovia, Hamilton, or Morrisville village elections in Madison County ends this Friday, Sept. 4.
The Madison County Board of Elections says registration forms are available by calling 315-366-2231 or can be downloaded by visiting MadisonCounty.NY.gov/BOE. Forms are also available at post offices, libraries, and town, city, and village clerk offices.
Absentee ballots are available by calling the Madison County BOE or visiting their website. Voters can also make an appointment to fill out an application and vote in person. All absentee ballots must be received no later than 9 p.m. at the Board of Elections on Sept. 15.
The village elections will be held on Sept. 15. For more information and to view sample ballots visit MadisonCounty.NY.gov/BOE.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Residents need to register by Friday to vote in select Madison County Village Elections
- SU Women’s Soccer supporting youngest teammate
- SUNY Geneseo suspends 2 fraternities, 1 sorority, 9 students over COVID-19 compliance failures
- Exit portals starting to change at Syracuse Hancock International Airport
- Le Moyne College starts classes
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App