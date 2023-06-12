SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive blasted a pending change to the election calendar that would move his office’s 2031 race to 2030 to synchronize it with congressional midterm elections.

“I’ve never seen anything more partisan,” Republican Ryan McMahon told NewsChannel 9 Monday, “…and I would call it out if Republicans were doing this too.”

Over the weekend, both houses of the Democrat-controlled State Legislature approved a bill that would change some county and town elections from running candidates in odd-number years.

Moving those elections to even-number years is designed to get more people involved, as presidential and congressional elections attract the highest voter turnout.

“It’s just good government if you ask people who care about elections,” said State Senator Rachel May, a Democrat who voted in favor of the law. “They want as many voters to weigh in. If you think that that means Republicans can’t win elections, I think that’s an issue about your messaging to voters.”

The move would not save money, according to the Onondaga County Democratic Elections Commissioner, Dustin Czarny. Odd-number-year elections would still happen for other races.

The State Constitution requires city races to happen in odd years. The same charter also exempts county races like Clerk and District Attorney from being moved. Eventually, state lawmakers would consider a constitutional amendment to move all races to even years.

Commissioner Czarny and his fellow Democrat elections commissioners officially remain neutral on the change, but he sees benefits. Specifically, the turnout.

On average, he says Onondaga County has a 63% turnout in even years and 32% in odd years.

McMahon feels local races, local candidates and local issues will get lost if people’s attention is dominated by national elections.

“From your town board to your town supervisors to your county legislators,” argued McMahon, “are going to need to raise more money to get their voices heard so they’re not drown out. Big money just got more important in politics here locally because of this policy.”

Senator May responded saying, “the presidential race is always going to get the most attention, but the turnouts are so low, people are not paying a lot of attention now to those local, off-year elections.”

McMahon was also concerned with the Legislature’s late action on the bill.

He asked, “If this is a good idea, why are you not having town hall meetings and public hearings, why are you passing this in dark of night on the last day of session?” He answers his own question, saying, “because they know this is political. They know this will help their team win more elections.”

Senator May responded to McMahon’s comment and said “it went through a lot of iteration, and all of that is public, it’s not like this was done behind closed doors.”

The bill next needs Governor Kathy Hochul’s approval to become law.

A spokesperson for the Governor simply said she’ll “review” the bill without sharing her leaning one way or the other.

“The governor comes from county government,” said McMahon, “So I would hope she would veto it and be a leader for all New York State, not just the Democratic leaders in New York State.”