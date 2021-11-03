See what towns and villages voted to opt out of marijuana sales this election

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four communities in Onondaga County asked voters if they want to allow retail stores to sell marijuana or opt out.

100% of results from Onondaga County are in, and all of the races on the marijuana proposition are extremely close.

Out of the two towns and two villages with the marijuana referendum on the ballot this year in Onondaga County, the Town of Camillus is the only municipality to prohibit of marijuana sales and consumption.

The Village of Camillus, Town of Geddes and Village of Tully all voted to allow marijuana sales and consumption in their community.

Town of Camillus

Village of Camillus

Village of Tully

Town of Geddes

In Cortland County, the Town of Homer voted to allow marijuana sales. Unofficial results from the Cortland County Board of Elections for the Village of McGraw have not been reported.

Under New York State’s Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), local towns and villages have the opportunity to opt out of allowing retail dispensaries and on-site consumption licenses, such as cannabis lounges, to operate within their jurisdiction.

In order to opt out, towns and villages must adopt a local law by December 31, 2021. Municipalities will then apply for a “permissive referendum” which requests the state’s Cannabis Control Board prohibits retail dispensaries and on-site consumption within the municipality.

As a reminder, if you voted “yes” on the proposition, it means you want your local government to prohibit retail marijuana sales. If you voted “no” on the ballot, your vote is in favor of having marijuana sold and consumed in your community.

Cayuga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Seneca, Tompkins and Wayne counties did not have marijuana propositions on the ballot this year.