ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a lot of ways, Monday is the beginning of the 2022 primary season as it’s the deadline for the State Board of Elections to receive mailed-in petitions from candidates.

Friday was the deadline for in-person submissions at the agency’s office in Albany.

Candidates hoping to run on the Democrat or Republican ballots lines each needed 1,250 signatures from people registered in their party who haven’t signed anyone else’s petitions.

Most submit far more than the minimum in the event any names are ruled as duplicates.

New York’s 19th Congressional District

Democrat

Antonio Delgado (incumbent)

Republican

Marcus Molinaro

Conservative

Marcus Molinaro

Working Families

Antonio Delgado (incumbent)

New York’s 21st Congressional District

Democrat

J. Matthew Castelli

Matthew Putorti

Republican

Elise Stefanik (incumbent)

Conservative

Elise Stefanik (incumbent)

Working Families

None

New York’s 22nd Congressional District

Democrat

Vanessa Fajans-Turner

Joshua Riley

Francis Conole

Sarah Klee Hood

Chol Majok

Sam Roberts

Republican

Brandon Williams

Michael Sigler

Conservative

Brandon Williams

Working Families

Joshua Riley

New York’s 23rd Congressional District

Democrat

Max Della Pia

Republican

Claudia Tenney (incumbent)

George Phillips

Raymond Juliano Jr.

Conservative

Claudia Tenney (incumbent)

Working Families

Max Della Pia

New York’s 24th Congressional District

Democrat

None

Republican

Christopher Jacobs (incumbent)

Mario Fratto

Working Families

None

Conservative