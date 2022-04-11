ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a lot of ways, Monday is the beginning of the 2022 primary season as it’s the deadline for the State Board of Elections to receive mailed-in petitions from candidates.

Friday was the deadline for in-person submissions at the agency’s office in Albany.

Candidates hoping to run on the Democrat or Republican ballots lines each needed 1,250 signatures from people registered in their party who haven’t signed anyone else’s petitions.

Most submit far more than the minimum in the event any names are ruled as duplicates.

New York’s 19th Congressional District

Democrat

  • Antonio Delgado (incumbent)

Republican

  • Marcus Molinaro

Conservative

  • Marcus Molinaro

Working Families

  • Antonio Delgado (incumbent)

    • New York’s 21st Congressional District

    Democrat

    • J. Matthew Castelli
    • Matthew Putorti

    Republican

    • Elise Stefanik (incumbent)

    Conservative

    • Elise Stefanik (incumbent)

    Working Families

    None

    New York’s 22nd Congressional District

    Democrat

    • Vanessa Fajans-Turner
    • Joshua Riley
    • Francis Conole
    • Sarah Klee Hood
    • Chol Majok
    • Sam Roberts

    Republican

    • Brandon Williams
    • Michael Sigler

    Conservative

    • Brandon Williams

    Working Families

    • Joshua Riley

    New York’s 23rd Congressional District

    Democrat

    • Max Della Pia

    Republican

    • Claudia Tenney (incumbent)
    • George Phillips
    • Raymond Juliano Jr.

    Conservative

    • Claudia Tenney (incumbent)

    Working Families

    • Max Della Pia

    New York’s 24th Congressional District

    Democrat

    None

    Republican

    • Christopher Jacobs (incumbent)
    • Mario Fratto

    Working Families

    None

    Conservative

    • Christopher Jacobs (incumbent)