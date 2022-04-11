ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a lot of ways, Monday is the beginning of the 2022 primary season as it’s the deadline for the State Board of Elections to receive mailed-in petitions from candidates.
Friday was the deadline for in-person submissions at the agency’s office in Albany.
Candidates hoping to run on the Democrat or Republican ballots lines each needed 1,250 signatures from people registered in their party who haven’t signed anyone else’s petitions.
Most submit far more than the minimum in the event any names are ruled as duplicates.
New York’s 19th Congressional District
Democrat
- Antonio Delgado (incumbent)
Republican
- Marcus Molinaro
Conservative
- Marcus Molinaro
Working Families
New York’s 21st Congressional District
Democrat
- J. Matthew Castelli
- Matthew Putorti
Republican
- Elise Stefanik (incumbent)
Conservative
- Elise Stefanik (incumbent)
Working Families
None
New York’s 22nd Congressional District
Democrat
- Vanessa Fajans-Turner
- Joshua Riley
- Francis Conole
- Sarah Klee Hood
- Chol Majok
- Sam Roberts
Republican
- Brandon Williams
- Michael Sigler
Conservative
- Brandon Williams
Working Families
- Joshua Riley
New York’s 23rd Congressional District
Democrat
- Max Della Pia
Republican
- Claudia Tenney (incumbent)
- George Phillips
- Raymond Juliano Jr.
Conservative
- Claudia Tenney (incumbent)
Working Families
- Max Della Pia
New York’s 24th Congressional District
Democrat
None
Republican
- Christopher Jacobs (incumbent)
- Mario Fratto
Working Families
None
Conservative
- Christopher Jacobs (incumbent)