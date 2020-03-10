Several Central New York villages set to hold elections on Wednesday, March 18

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several villages around Central New York will be holding elections on Wednesday, March 18.

Nearly two dozen of the villages in Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties will have polling sites set up for voters.

The vast majority of them are run by the clerks in their respective villages, but the Madison County Board of Elections will run the polling locations for Canastota, Chittenango, and Earlville.

“These are some of the people that it’s easiest to get in touch with. If you have an issue in your village, they’re right there, you can give them a call, they’ll call you back,” Madison County Democratic Elections Commissioner Laura Costello tells NewsChannel 9.

Her Republican counterpart, Mary Egger, adds, “Getting out there and voting is a right and something that I think is great for people to do, obviously. We feel very strongly about that here at the Board of Elections.”

The Village of Canastota has contested races for mayor and for trustee positions on the Village Board.

Neighboring Chittenango residents will also vote on Wednesday, March 18 but there are no contested races on the ballot for mayor and village board.

That said, the Commissioners say it’s always important to exercise your right to vote, and remind that there’s always the opportunity to write-in a candidate.

Egger says for the Board of Elections, it’s a good chance to get warmed up for a busy year.

“On a much smaller scale, definitely, but at the same time, it definitely puts you back into that routine of the steps that you need to take for elections. Getting us prepared for bigger ones going forward throughout the year,” she tells NewsChannel 9.

Check with your village for times and polling locations and not all villages have March elections.

In case you’re wondering why the elections are not on a Tuesday, March 17 this year, it’s because State Election law says there can’t be any elections on St. Patrick’s Day.

No issue for the few villages in Central New York still holding elections in June. This year those elections will be a week before the federal primaries, including a Democratic primary for the 24th District Congressional seat in Central New York.

The remainder of villages now hold their votes on Election Day in November.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9