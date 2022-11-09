SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With a 2,672 vote lead, Democrat Toby Shelley is declaring victory in the race for Onondaga County Sheriff.

His Republican opponent, Esteban Gonzalez, tells NewsChannel 9 he’s not ready to concede.

Gonzalez cites around 6,000 votes uncounted, including absentee and affidavit ballots.

Gonzalez’s campaign claims the Republican Elections Commissioner says the margin of votes will trigger an automatic hand recount. The Democratic Elections Commissioner says it’s not close enough.

The winner will replace retiring Sheriff Eugene Conway.