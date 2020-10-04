Siena College poll shows Dana Balter has small lead over John Katko in House race

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new Siena College and Syracuse.com poll revealed Democrat Dana Balter has a narrow lead over incumbent Republican John Katko for New York’s 24th Congressional District seat.

According to the poll, Balter leads 45% to 42%. In Syracuse specifically, Balter has a larger lead. The poll says she’s leading by about 17 percentage points among voters in the city of Syracuse.

It is important to note that the poll does have a margin of error around 5%.

This is a rematch of the 2018 race where Katko defeated Balter by about five percent of the vote.

The Siena College poll is the first independent poll to come out on this race.

On the national stage, the Siena College poll shows that former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 19 percentage points, among voters in New York’s 24th Congressional District.