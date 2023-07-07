ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A candidate for St. Lawrence County Sheriff has suspended his campaign.
In a statement sent to the media, Sean O’Brien suspended his Sheriff campaign on Friday, July 7.
O’Brien was one of two Republican candidates for the Sheriff position. He fell to his Republican opponent Rick Engle in the 2023 primary election in late June.
He previously served as the St. Lawrence County Undersheriff under Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe.
O’Brien’s full statement can be read below:
After great consideration and in consultation with my family, I have decided to suspend my campaign for St. Lawrence County Sheriff. It has been a pleasure and one of my greatest honors serving the community for the last 20 years. I respect the Republican electorate and will move forward with the next chapter in my life. I sincerely appreciate all of our supporters, their time, and dedication to my campaign. I’d especially like to thank the Conservative party for having the confidence in me as their candidate and for their genuine and unwavering support throughout this process. I am looking forward to a brighter, more peaceful, and positive future for me and my family. Again, thank you and am infinitely grateful to those who supported and believed in my vision for St. Lawrence County.Sean O’Brien