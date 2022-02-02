State Senate and Assembly pass new congressional maps; Republicans preparing for legal challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just a few hours after passing in the State Assembly, a map of new congressional boundaries passed the State Senate along party lines.

Next, the plan will go to Governor Kathy Hochul as any bill does.

The plan didn’t get passed without debate. In the State Senate, every Democrat approved it. Every Republican rejected it.

State Senator Thomas O’Mara, a Republican from Elmira, said: “This is a sad day in New York State’s history, that we can’t get the citizens of New York State 72 hours to review and provide input on a bill creating the congressional districts for the next ten years.”

Republicans are criticizing the process based on a law passed in 2014.

It called for a redistricting commission independent of the State Legislature, which even-numbered panel failed to break a tie and promote one of its maps.

“We’re just dealing with the process that you handed us when we succeeded in taking you out as the majority,” said State Senator Michael Gianaris. “We’re doing the best we can with the limited time frame because you didn’t want to change the calendar either. We came up with fair maps that the state can be proud of.”

The very technical process has a major impact on most voters. The maps determine who’s represented by each of New York’s congressional districts.

Because the state lost population based on the 2020 Census, New York loses one congressional seat. Of the remaining 26, they’re divided, so each has the same number of people. In many cases, counties are split between districts to achieve the balance.

Onondaga County will remain entirely in the new 22nd District, along with part of Madison, Cortland, Tompkins, and Seneca Counties. Every other county in Central New York is split between two districts.

Separate legislation is required for the State Assembly and State Senate districts, which is scheduled for a vote Thursday.