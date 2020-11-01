State Senate candidates Rachel May and Sam Rodgers cast their ballots early

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many candidates are taking advantage of the early voting period in New York State this year. Among them were State Senate candidates Rachel May and Sam Rodgers.
Democrat incumbent Rachel May couldn’t wait, as she voted last Saturday in Syracuse, the first day of early voting.
Her Republican opponent, Sam Rodgers, waited until Sunday, the last day of the early voting period.
May said, “One of my first votes in the Senate was to pass early voting. It was one of the reasons I ran for office in the first place, to open up our election system and make it easier for more people to vote.”
On the other hand, Rodgers said, “Just pushing everyone to be better. To be better representatives. That’s what I’m excited for. I’m excited for Tuesday and to see the results.”
Sunday was the last day to vote early, but you can still vote in person on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 3.
