SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Senator John Mannion will announce his candidacy for congress, a source close to the campaign confirms to NewsChannel 9.

Mannion, a two-term Democrat in the New York State Legislature, will seek his party’s nomination in an attempt to unseat Republican Brandon Williams in the 2024 election.

Before he can challenge Williams, Mannion faces challengers for the Democratic nomination: Sarah Klee Hood and Clemmie Harris.

Sarah Klee Hood, a DeWitt Town Councilor, ran in 2022 and lost the Democratic primary to Francis Conole, who went on to lose to Brandon Williams in the general election.

Clemmie Harris is a professor at Utica University.

The current 22nd Congressional District includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida Counties with a small portion of southwest Oswego County.