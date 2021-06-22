Khalid Bey leads Michael Greene by 46 votes, 500+ absentees still to be counted in Democratic primary

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Khalid Bey leads his fellow common councilor, Michael Greene, by 46 votes in the Democratic primary for Mayor of Syracuse, with more than 500 absentee votes still to be counted.

Tuesday, Both Bey and Greene characterized the race as “too close to call.”

The margin between the candidates is 0.9%.

As of Tuesday, 520 absentee ballots has been returned to the Onondaga County Board of Elections.

Another 601 absentee ballots were sent to voters, but had to be postmarked Tuesday and have to arrive at the Board of Elections’ mailbox by next Tuesday, June 29.

The winner will be the Democratic candidate to take on independent incumbent Mayor Ben Walsh in November’s general election.

Tuesday, Republicans nominated Janet Burman to be their candidate.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Bey said he would not actively campaign in November on another party’s ballot line if he loses the Democratic primary.

Greene, who won the backing of his party’s leadership for Mayor of Syracuse earlier this year, has been on the Syracuse Common Council for three years. Greene is proud of presenting a written document of policies he’d use to lead the City of Syracuse, focusing on public safety and economic development within neighborhoods instead of giving tax breaks to large companies.

Bey has been a member of the Syracuse Common Council for ten years. He touts having been the only candidate to focus on stabilizing the family unit to make sure people in the city where he grew up have their basic needs met such as income and safety.

Michael Greene’s campaign manager released a statement late Tuesday night.