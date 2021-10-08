Syracuse mayoral candidates address recent shootings, plans to combat violence

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s become an all too familiar scene on the streets of Syracuse – police responding to a shooting. The city mayoral candidates have shared how they would address it.

Republican Janet Burman wants patrol officers assigned to specific neighborhoods.

“Allowing members of the community whether they be residents, business owners, organizations, religious institutions, allow those people to get to know the police that are patroling their area,” Burman said.

Khalid Bey, the Democratic candidate says he’d also want officers patrolling, but on foot and also have a citizen’s effort.

“Citizens who would keep an eye out, carry a walkie, they never engage potential wrongdoers, but they have extra eyes,” Bey explained.

Independent, Incumbent Mayor Ben Walsh said he would continue to invest in public safety.

“We’re investing in our community partners that are doing violence interruption,” Walsh explained, “We are doing workforce training. I think we need to take a holistic look at how are all these things working together.”

How would they measure if their efforts are successful?

“Until I start to see that violent crime, both year over year start to go down as well as compared to the five year average we are not anywhere near where we need to be,” Walsh added, “So, we’re going to continue to focus on the data, put the resources where they need to be.”

“When we have members of the community say, ‘Yes, we are pleased with how the police are collaborating with us to address these public safety issues,” explained Burman.

“Shots fired reduction, loss of life reduction for sure, injury reduction, property crime reduction,” Bey said, “Other crimes that are not drawing attention, one is very near and dear to me, domestic violence which is rampant.”

You can hear more from the candidates during the NewsChannel 9 Syracuse Mayoral Debate, moderated by Dan Cummings. It will air Sunday, October 24 at 5 p.m.