SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Economist Janet Burman will be the Republican’s candidate to take on independent incumbent Mayor Ben Walsh in November’s general election.

Burman declared victory Tuesday over fellow Republican challenger and lawyer Thomas Babilon.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Burman leads 67% to 31%.

As a Republican, Burman’s next challenge is to convince voters that she should be mayor of Democrat-heavy city.