This week, NewsChannel 9 goes “On The Trail” with candidates for Mayor of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Election Day is eight days away and early voting is already underway as voters in the City of Syracuse decide if they want four more years of Mayor Ben Walsh’s administration or go with someone else.

Challenging Mayor Walsh are Democrat Khalid Bey and Republican Janet Burman.

This week, NewsChannel 9 is going “On The Trail” with all three candidates to hear from them outside or a normal interview and away from the debate podium.

Monday: Janet Burman, Republican

Tuesday: Khalid Bey, Democrat

Wednesday: Mayor Ben Walsh, independent

Tune in each weeknight to NewsChannel 9 at 6:00 or LocalSYR.com anytime afterward.