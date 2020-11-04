Tom O’Mara wins 58th State Senate seat

(WETM) – Republican incumbent Tom O’Mara has been elected to a fifth term representing the 58th New York State Senate District.
O’Mara, a former NYS assemblyman and Chemung County District Attorney, defeated Democratic challenger Leslie Danks-Burke for a second time with 61.4% of the vote, about 23,000 more votes.
O’Mara ran on the Republican, Conservative, and Independent ticket, while Danks-Burke was on the Democratic, Working Families, and SAM ticket.
In 2018 O’Mara defeated Democrat Amanda Kirchgessner 59% to 40%, and the election prior O’Mara defeated Danks-Burke by nine percent.
Danks-Burke ran in the 2012 election for the U.S. House to represent New York’s 23rd District, but lost the Democratic nomination to Nate Shinagawa.
A graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder and the University of Chicago’s Law School, Danks-Burke now lives in Ithaca and has practiced law for 18 years.
