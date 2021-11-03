Towns and villages cleared to sell marijuana are still looking for guidance from the state

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This election fewer people exercised their right to vote. With the lower turn out, decisions come down to each and every vote, especially with the tight propositions to block marijuana retail sales in certain towns and villages.

According to the Onondaga County Board of Elections, both the town and village of Camillus marijuana proposition races are too close to call.

The results are within the absentee ballot margin and the race will be decided after the absentee canvas on November 16.

Just over 150 votes separate the Town of Camillus voters and only four votes in the village. However, the Town of Geddes and Village of Tully narrowly cleared the way for the state to license dispensaries there.

With not even a 200 vote difference, neighbors in the Town of Geddes voted in favor of having marijuana dispensaries and consumption lounges in their community, but for the Town Supervisor, those next steps for making retail sales happen is still unclear.

“We have already consulted with our legal counsel, and they have informed us the rules of the State Commission haven’t been published yet.” jerry albrigo (r), town of geddes supervisor

Those rules for licensing and where retail businesses can set up shop are established by New York’s new Office of Cannabis Management, which is overseen by the state’s Cannabis Control Board, the same office that signed off on the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March 2021.

The Office of Cannabis Management is in charge issuing licenses to cultivators, processors, distributors and dispensaries to grow and sell cannabis in the state.

Even though there are currently no stores open to purchase marijuana, the possession and use of cannabis for New Yorkers 21-years-old and up is now legal.

However, now that the people have spoken for what they want in their town or village, Albrigo said he hopes more concrete plans come in the near future.

“We’ll have to advise those that want to put in an application in for a license that because of the newness of this, the formation and the finalization of the rules and regulations, as soon as they become available,” Albrigo explained.

After speaking with the town’s legal counsel, Albrigo said local municipalities like Geddes have the authority to revise or add to any of the rules the state puts in place.

The current idea is to have marijuana dispensaries and lounges in Geddes located away from schools, places of worship and residential neighborhoods

“We’re hopeful that now we’ll move forward. The people have spoken and we will do all that we can to make sure that the licensing and the setup and the compliance issues are met and done by the Town of Geddes.” JERRY ALBRIGO (R), TOWN OF GEDDES SUPERVISOR

Even though the regulations for local municipalities haven’t been put out by the state yet, there are descriptions for the different adult-use licenses. If you’re looking to set up a dispensary, you will not be able to own more than 3 retail dispensary licenses. The same applies to an on-site consumption license.

Read more on the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act here.