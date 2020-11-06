Tracy Mitrano holds press conference, accuses Tom Reed of breaking federal law

(WETM) – Tracy Mitrano (D) is accusing Rep. Tom Reed of breaking the Hatch Act while he was running for reelection.

In a press conference held this morning, Mitrano accuses Reed of violating the federal law that “limits certain political activities of federal employees,” according to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

“Mr. Reed did that repeatedly,” said Mitrano. “He uses his office as a Congressman to campaign, just read many of his newsletters, he uses his staff to campaign, just go ahead and find out who made calls to various people, who made a call to my local hardware store asking if they would engage in the commercial on behalf of Mr. Reed’s campaign. It wasn’t his campaign manager and it wasn’t his intern, it was one of his congressional staff,” Mitrano said.

Rep. Tom Reed was not availalbe for comment but his senior advosor sent a statement.

“Tom handily won re-election and the campaign is over. Tracy’s baseless and ridiculous claims don’t warrant a response.” -Matt Coker, Senior Advisor for TRFC.

Mitrano will not concede the election 23rd congressional election until every vote is counted and said that she understands the numbers, but out of respect for the absentee voters, she will not officially step down yet.