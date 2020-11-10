Updated results in for local races as counties begin counting absentee ballots after court-ordered delays

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Boards of Elections across Central New York began counting tens of thousands of absentee ballots that will decide the winner of several state races and congressional races.

In Onondaga County, 14 teams of elections workers and campaign observers ran through 7,500 ballots of the nearly 57,000. A judge ruled Monday that Onondaga County could go forward with ballots from voters in the 53rd State Senate race, but wait until Thursday before moving on to the ballots from the 50th State Senate Race.

All of the ballots in Onondaga County also have votes for New York’s 24th Congressional District. Democrat Dana Balter needs a vast majority to catch Republican Congressman John Katko.

Cayuga County’s count added to the results in several races.

Because of court orders in the race between incumbent Congressman Anthony Brindisi and Republican challenger Claudia Tenney, counties in the 22nd Congressional District weren’t allowed to start counting until midday Tuesday.

That late notice didn’t stop Cortland County from finishing its absentee ballots.

Madison and Oneida Counties won’t begin counting until Thursday, taking Wednesday off for Veterans Day.

