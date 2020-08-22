US Representative Elise Stefanik invited to speak at Republican National Convention next week

(WSYR-TV) — North Country Congressional Republican Representative Elise Stefanik will get some more national attention, as she has been asked to speak at the Republican National Convention next week.

Stefanik (R-NY-21) first became well known as a member of President Trump’s Impeachment Defense Team, and was praised by him after he was acquitted.

It is unclear as to what day of the convention she will speak at.

Stefanik is up for re-election facing a challenge from Democrat Tedra Cobb.

The 2020 Republican National Convention is scheduled to take place August 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.