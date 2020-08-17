Using venue of daughter’s wedding, Schumer will have Statue of Liberty as backdrop for convention appearance

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to deliver his speech to a virtual Democratic National Convention from his home borough of Brooklyn and will have the Statue of Liberty as his backdrop.

In answering NewsChannel 9’s question about what his DNC speech will look, Schumer shared his plans for the first time in Auburn and said he was “practicing” the remarks.

The Senate minority leader says he found the location for his remarks after his daughter and son-in-law had their wedding at the venue.

Schumer was in Cayuga County to visit Auburn’s James Street Post Office to call on the postmaster general of the United States to testify before Congress or be fired from his job.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.