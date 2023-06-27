SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s primary election day in New York on Tuesday, June 27.

The polls will be open until 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Voters can find their polling place here.

There will be results on LocalSYR.com beginning at 9 p.m.

Most counties in Central New York are holding primaries with the exception of Cortland County.

To find out more in your area, you can check out your county’s board of election. We’ll provide links for you below.

Remember to vote in a primary you must be registered for that political party holding the primary.

Onondaga County Board of Election posted this reminder on Twitter that your polling place in Onondaga County might have relocated since last year. Check the link above for maps.

Early voting

Early voting ran from Saturday, June 17 through Sunday, June 25.