Voter registration deadline is Friday

(WSYR-TV) — Friday, October 9 is the last day for voters to register for the November elections.

Anyone who has not registered to vote in the past can do so at your local board of elections or through the Department of Motor Vehicles. You can register online, in person, or by mail. If registering by mail, your application will need to be postmarked no later than Friday.

Click here for more information on registering to vote through the NYS DMV.

Click here to be linked to New York State’s Board of Elections to apply online or find your local board of elections site.

