Want to vote in this election? Don’t miss these deadlines!

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you plan to vote in the November 3 election you need to be registered and the deadlines for doing so are looming.
Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order allowing anyone to vote by absentee ballot if concern over COVID-19 would prevent them from going to the polls. You can request an absentee ballot by clicking here.
Are you registered? Do you know where you vote? Click here to find out.
