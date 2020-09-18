Want to vote in this election? Don’t miss these deadlines!

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you plan to vote in the November 3 election you need to be registered and the deadlines for doing so are looming.

Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order allowing anyone to vote by absentee ballot if concern over COVID-19 would prevent them from going to the polls. You can request an absentee ballot by clicking here.

Are you registered? Do you know where you vote? Click here to find out.

