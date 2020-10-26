WATCH: 22nd Congressional Debate

(WSYR-TV) — Candidates for the 22nd Congressional District, incumbent Anthony Brindisi (D) and Claudia Tenney (R), take the stage at Mohawk Valley Community College Monday night at 7 p.m. to debate the issues that matter most to voters.

Brindisi and Tenney also ran for the 22nd Congressional seat in 2018. This race is one of 56 U.S. House rematches in the 2020 election.

Click here to learn more about the 22nd Congressional District and its candidates.

