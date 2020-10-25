WATCH: 24th Congressional Debate

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — Candidates for the 24th Congressional seat join NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cummings to debate the topics voters care most about: the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare, taxes, and the economy.

The 2020 race for the 24th Congressional seat is a rematch of the 2018 election. In the last election, incumbent John Katko (R) defeated Dana Balter (D) by 5-percentage points.

Polls show Katko and Balter in a dead heat for the 2020 election.

